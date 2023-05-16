 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonah Williams now expected to play at right tackle

Everyone seems to have moved on for the better of the team.

By Dadio Makdook
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Hopefully, Jonah Williams and the Bengals have worked out whatever issues there were after the team unexpectedly added Orlando Brown with the understanding he’d take Williams’ spot.

Now it seems the Super Bowl contender expects Williams to move to right tackle and participate in mandatory activities.

That’s good news, considering the Bengals don’t have any other decent options at right tackle right now. Further, this will be (by far) the best o-line quarterback Joe Burrow has had since he arrived in the NFL. All of this is assuming Williams can successfully make the move to right tackle, which isn’t farfetched at all.

We talk about Williams’ move to right tackle, how quickly he’ll make the adjustment, what it means for his upcoming contract, and whether or not he’ll have extra motivation this year in the following video:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

