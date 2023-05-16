Jonah Williams now expected to play at right tackle

Hopefully, Jonah Williams and the Bengals have worked out whatever issues there were after the team unexpectedly added Orlando Brown with the understanding he’d take Williams’ spot.

Now it seems the Super Bowl contender expects Williams to move to right tackle and participate in mandatory activities.

The latest on #Bengals Jonah Williams:



Jags had real interest in making a trade for Jonah. Cincy & JAX had talks prior to the draft, per a source. Bengals opted not to move him.



Jonah is expected to participate in the mandatory activities & play this season in Cincy at RT — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) May 15, 2023

That’s good news, considering the Bengals don’t have any other decent options at right tackle right now. Further, this will be (by far) the best o-line quarterback Joe Burrow has had since he arrived in the NFL. All of this is assuming Williams can successfully make the move to right tackle, which isn’t farfetched at all.

We talk about Williams’ move to right tackle, how quickly he’ll make the adjustment, what it means for his upcoming contract, and whether or not he’ll have extra motivation this year in the following video:

