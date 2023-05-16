Bengals News (5/16): Le’Veon Bell wants to box Vontaze Burfict

Le'Veon Bell wants payback against Vontaze Burfict for 2015 injury

The reputation of former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been well-earned. Burfict became a centerpiece of Cincinnati's defense in the early 2010s, only to be ostracized from the league after his career took on an unfortunate identity.

The left leg of Eric Robbins, his father, had launched enough wow-factor bombs at Westerville South to draw pre-game gawkers and a preferred walk-on berth at Ohio State before he opted for the Air Force. He came back to OSU to get a degree. But instead of punting, Buckeyes punter Tom Tupa and teammate Cris Carter recruited him for their intramural basketball team when they saw the former all-conference high school player deal in the gym.

As the team’s official Twitter account shared, Burrow rolled up to workouts sporting a new look, rocking a headband with hair he’s grown out since last seen by fans.

One of those solutions was a potential trade for disgruntled Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who requested a trade from the organization earlier in the off-season. According to Enquirer beat reporter Kelsey Conway, that wish was very close to becoming a reality, with the two franchises having talks prior to the draft and that there was significant interest from Jacksonville to get a deal done.

Cincinnati made a massive splash in free agency by signing Orlando Brown Jr. as its new left tackle. Last season with Kansas City, Brown was 18th in pass block win rate as a tackle, according to ESPN Analytics. When Jonah Williams was healthy in 2021, he was 50th among 68 qualifying players — his best finish in three seasons. If Williams slides over to right tackle as the Bengals hope, he could be an upgrade over La’el Collins, who has had availability and durability issues in his career. And improved pass-blocking means more time for QB Joe Burrow in the pocket.

"We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game," said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. "As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says 'must-have' programming more than live NFL games. With the regular-season schedule revealed last week and today's announcement, we can't wait for the 2023 season to kick off."

Last year, however, 16 of 158 Day 3 selections started eight or more contests in their first year in the league, two more than the 2021 class produced. Braxton Jones (fifth round, Bears) and Jamaree Salyer (sixth, Chargers) were among the offensive linemen answering the bell as rookies, while running backs Isiah Pacheco (seventh, Chiefs) and Dameon Pierce (fourth, Texans) and tight ends Daniel Bellinger (fourth, Giants) and Cade Otton (fourth, Buccaneers) also made names for themselves on offense. Cornerback Tariq Woolen (fifth, Seahawks) and Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth, Lions) were standout first-year defenders despite being picked on Day 3.

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said in a statement. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."