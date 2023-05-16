Joe Burrow looking GOOD in camp

The Cincinnati Bengals’ official Twitter account recently released a video of Joe Burrow wearing a headband.

Naturally, fans immediately went beyond the original intent to notice a few other things about the star QB, including the fact that his hair is longer, his muscles look more defined, and we really, really missed seeing him on the field.

Yes, it’s the offseason, but honestly, look at this man and just try to contain your excitement.

Click on the tweet to see just how much attention the short video generated. Needless to say, fans have noticed how far the fourth-year QB has come.

Year 1 Vs. Year 4 pic.twitter.com/0LMZ9RqGPh — Not Jake (@CincyHub) May 15, 2023

Even in a clip of Burrow throwing deep to Tee Higgins, fans were still fixated on Burrow’s look.

In another clip, Burrow throws to Ja’Marr Chase, and, as Joe Goodberry pointed out, the third-year receiver looks thicker.

Ja'Marr Chase just turned 23 in March. He seems to be filling out nicely. https://t.co/JDkZGFdg5c — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) May 15, 2023

So what is going on in Cincinnati? Are the AFC contenders bulking up to withstand another deep postseason run? Is the young offensive core turning into men before our very eyes?

We talk about Burrow’s look, Chase, and Jonah Williams’ reported change of heart in our most recent show. Check it out below:

