Joe Burrow discusses his involvement with contract extension talks

The Cincinnati Bengals are at a crucial point in the franchise. They have spent the last three seasons reaping the rewards of drafting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, but now is the time to extend his contract.

In a world of NFL contracts that are written pretty much the exact opposite of how the Bengals have historically done contracts, many are wondering if Burrow is the one to make them change the way they operate.

The team is in town for voluntary workouts, and Burrow is no exception. Photos have circulated of not only his longer hair and headband, but Burrow looking a little more defined, showing off some muscle.

With the team back together and a pending contract extension being a hot topic, Burrow was naturally asked about it on Tuesday and provided what seems to be an optimistic update on where things stand.

“I’m involved. That’s in the works,” Burrow said. “Not something I like to play out in the media. That’s the way they (the Bengals) like to do business. That’s the way I like to do business.”

Burrow added he’s also thinking of other Bengals with impending extensions in regard to how he’s handling his own contract, so it sounds like he’s trying to work out a deal that doesn’t prevent the Bengals from keeping guys like Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and others.

Joe Burrow speaks to the media. https://t.co/JbGYrPkgFR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 16, 2023

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, a no-brainer of a move that the team called “a mechanical step in securing (Burrow’s) long-term future in Cincinnati.” That was always a likely step, but now comes the time to secure him beyond that.

Along with Burrow, key contributors from the 2020 draft class are also up for new deals, with no fifth-year option available to buy the team time. Tee Higgins is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, and there has been a lot of speculation around his contract. Linebacker Logan Wilson is in the same boat and recently stated that he “hopes” they can get a deal done.

Many have wondered how much keeping his supporting cast around him would mean to Burrow. We would all like to think that is near the top of his list, but we all don’t know at the end of the day.

That’s why hearing Burrow say this publicly should raise optimism for not only retaining Higgins, but also being prepared for the monster contract extension that will be due to Ja’Marr Chase after this season.

The Bengals obviously want to keep their key pieces, but players rightfully look to secure their long-term financial futures in a sport we have seen can change your life with one hit.

As the players and front office move forward, it sure seems like all parties involved want to keep things together, and that should be music to the ears of Who Dey Nation.

Comments say it's going well, Joe. pic.twitter.com/vJZaIe4het — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 16, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news. Who Dey!