Ted Karras and Joe Burrow discuss Jonah Williams’ status

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to have Jonah Williams suiting up at right tackle this season after Williams previously requested a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown Jr.

In an interview with James Rapien of All Bengals, starting center Ted Karras talked about Williams’ status.

“We want him to be our right tackle, but we have a lot of competition,” Karras said. “It’s a good problem to have. We have a deep room, we have a serious room. We have a lot of great players. And I’m excited to see you know how it all unfolds.”

There is growing anticipation that Williams will be in town for the mandatory portion of the offseason in June. He’s currently not attending the voluntary portion.

“Yeah, he’s doing good,” Karras said about his conversations with Williams. “I think everything will come together here shortly. And, you know, hopefully, we can get to work, you know, minicamp and OTAs. OTAs come up and get on the field. We have our full squad together.”

The right tackle position also has Jackson Carman, Cody Ford, and La’el Collins (when he gets healthy) competing for the starting spot, but Williams is the clear front-runner.

During today’s media session, Joe Burrow also weighed in on Williams’ status. While Burrow hopes to have Williams blocking for him this coming season, the Bengals QB also understands this is a business, and Williams has to do what’s best for him.

“We love Jonah. He was a big part of our success for the last couple of years, so hopefully, we can have him back,” Burrow stated. “But whatever he thinks is best for his career is what he’s going to do.”

Here’s to hoping Williams is back in Cincinnati soon enough to work with his teammates.