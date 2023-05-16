The NFL legend that PFF would add to the 2023 Bengals roster

The folks at Pro Football Focus recently did an intriguing piece on NFL legends they would add to all 32 NFL teams’ current rosters while in the prime of their careers.

The player had to have played the majority of his career for the relevant team and could not be currently active in the NFL.

When it came to the Cincinnati Bengals, PFF with former right tackle and franchise great Willie Anderson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: OT WILLIE ANDERSON Anderson is one of the best right tackles the game has seen, but because of the way award voters treated the tackle position for years, it won’t show up in the number of All-Pro nominations he received during his career (three). Cincinnati expects Jonah Williams to switch sides and man the right tackle position this season, but after he let up 13 sacks last year on the left side, being able to pivot to Anderson would be a huge boost. PFF caught only the tail end of his career, but Anderson posted an 80.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of his final three seasons and earned a 90.1 run-blocking grade in his final year before retiring.

Jonah Williams has the potential to be a solid right tackle after an up-and-down career on the left side to this point, but he’s not holding a candle to Anderson, one of the best right tackles in NFL history.

The thought of this offensive line having Orlando Brown Jr. on one end with Anderson on the other and giving Joe Burrow all day to work would be terrifying for opposing defenses.

Saying this, is Willie Anderson who you would have gone with for this exercise? Imagine this offense with Corey Dillon in the backfield or Geno Atkins wreaking havoc on defense.

