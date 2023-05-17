Chase Brown invited to NFL Players Rookie Premiere

So much for being “only” a fifth-round draft pick.

Former Illinois standout running back Chase Brown, despite being the 163rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was one of only 45 rookies across the NFL to receive an invitation to the NFL Players Rookie Premiere.

The event, which is sponsored by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and its NFL Players Inc. division, is in year No. 27 and provides major exposure for some of the NFL’s biggest young names.

According to the NFLPA website, “This is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners because it’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.”

Brown is expected to compete with Trayveon Williams for the backup running back position behind incumbent Joe Mixon. Brown rushed for 1,643 yards on 328 carries as a fifth-year senior last year and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground. He also accounted for 240 yards receiving on 27 catches with an additional three scores. He is also an accomplished blocker.

“One of my favorite guys to meet with throughout the whole process,” Bengals running backs coach Justin Hill said of Brown. “He’s an all-around great football player. You have a conversation with him, you know he’s about his business.”

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase received a similar invitation as a rookie.