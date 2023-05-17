Ja’Marr Chase set on chasing Bengals receiving record

Voluntary workouts have begun for the Cincinnati Bengals, as the 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching.

Coming off another AFC Championship appearance, Zac Taylor and his squad will look to take another step forward to hopefully bring the Super Bowl trophy to the Queen City. With plenty to be excited about heading into the season, the dynamic duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, are once again the focal point of this Bengals offense.

As Chase said on Tuesday, he’s letting reporters know that he will be chasing a receiving record that has been quite hard to achieve for Bengals receivers over the last 15 seasons. That record being the number of receptions in a season.

“The record for most catches in a season (in team history) is 112, right?” Chase asked reporters on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I want to break that. So, we’re gonna see how that goes,” Chase said.

The record goes back to 2007 and is held by Bengal great TJ Houshmandzadeh.

In his first two seasons, Chase has caught over 80 passes in both, with him catching 87 passes in the regular season in 2022. With his receptions and targets both going up last year, it is likely fans will see the same trend continue in 2023-24.

Will Ja’Marr break the record?

Going to be a fun season to watch and find out.