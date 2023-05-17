Bengals News (5/17): Vontaze Burfict takes the high road with Le’Veon Bell

Bengals News

Le'Veon Bell wanted to box Vontaze Burfict. Ex-Bengal said let's golf

"Why we lookin' to fight? Why not show everyone WE can change the narrative. Let's show the world WE can squash beef in other ways than boxing," Burfict posted on Instagram. Bell responded with a "lol sure bro."

Quick Hits: Burrow Enters 2023, "Strong, Stable, Grounded'; Ja'Marr Vows To Chase Down Every Bengals Record; WRs Unwind With Damar Hamlin

"I think I had my best year last year. I think I've improved every year and still a lot of room to grow," Burrow said when the horde asked him to break it down. "There is always room to improve every offseason, every game, every week. You just try to find a way to get better every year."

Tee Higgins talks Bengals voluntaries attendance amid extension buzz

“I love the game, man,” Higgins said. “I wanted to come in and work. I live here in Cincinnati. Why not come in and work out? For free? End of the day, I’m just here to get my work in.”

Rich Eisen thinks Bengals will trounce Browns in season opener

“The Bengals are one of the best teams in the AFC,” Eisen said. “They should go on the road and just dance on top of the elf man. That’s what they should do and I think the better matchup going is Raiders-Broncos.”

Ja’Marr Chase offers another telling quote on Joe Burrow’s extension

Keep in mind earlier this offseason, Chase suggested Burrow would take a friendly deal in order to keep all the pieces of the offense together.

Bengals Rookie Report: How Charlie Jones Impressed Darrin Simmons and Andrei Iosivas's Perfect Draft Day Celebration

Now that the celebrations have ended and he has officially inked a contract with the team that drafted him, Iosivas is ready to execute the agreement he made with Burrow a few weeks ago to get to work.

Bengals RB Chase Brown recalls performing drill named after his new teammate

Following his first minicamp practice as a rookie last Friday, Brown talked about playing with and learning under Mixon. That process began back at Illinois during practice, when he would perform a drill named after the Bengals' leading rusher for the past six years.

NFL News

Chris Hubbard: 'Powerhouse' Browns have what it takes to be 'top contender' in AFC

Free-agent offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is biased, but the former Cleveland Browns player believes his old team has what it takes to return to heavyweight status this season.

NFC West projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Seahawks closing in on 49ers? Cards, Rams in limbo

Can the Seahawks close the gap on the 49ers? Are the Rams moving in reverse? What should we expect from the Cardinals? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC West.

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh unlikely to sign with next squad before training camp

Ndamukong Suh gave no indication of who he'll play for next, but made it known he’s certainly in no hurry to make a decision -- or get back on the practice field.

'Pat McAfee Show' coming to ESPN in multiyear deal - ESPN

Pat McAfee is bringing his weekday sports talk show to ESPN this fall as part of a multiyear deal.

Document - Josh Harris sees Commanders windfall without Dan Snyder - ESPN

Josh Harris, the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner who announced an exclusive deal to purchase the Washington Commanders, is betting that a change in ownership will solve the financial woes plaguing the franchise, according to a prospectus obtained by ESPN.

XFL, NFL signing tracker: Ben DiNucci, Bryce Thompson, more

With the 2023 XFL season having concluded, many of its players are eliciting NFL interest. Here are XFL players who have signed so far, including Ben DiNucci and Bryce Thompson.

Steelers claim Manny Jones off waivers from Cardinals, place Renell Wren on IR

Wren has played one snap for the Steelers last season, seeing action on New Year’s Day against the Ravens. The Bengals made Wren a fourth-round pick in 2019, and he spent three seasons in Cincinnati. He has played 13 games with two starts in his career, totaling nine tackles.

Adding one former NFL legend to every 2023 roster: Brian Dawkins, Joe Montana and more

PFF NFL Show hosts Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo added one team legend to each 2023 NFL squad.