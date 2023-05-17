The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Making Headway

The Cincinnati Bengals are back to on-field workouts, as the 2023 crew looks like they’ll be generating quite a strong season. Aside from the questions of some free agency attrition, other inquiries on long-term futures of their stars remains a storyline.

Some very interesting soundbites were provided by Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase this week, prompting discussions on the progress of their next contracts. We talk about those and other facets this week on the show.

Join us on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on your favorite platform, or else get it afterward!