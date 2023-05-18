Bengals News (5/18): Regrading the 2020 NFL Draft

Bengals News

Regrading 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals class goes from great to franchise-altering

Pete Prisco looks back at his 2020 draft grades, and you will be shocked to learn that the Bengals absolutely hit it out of the park. Even if you take away Joe Burrow, the Bengals probably deserve a higher mark than the B+ they initially got with guys like Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson.

Bengals 2023 Preseason Schedule Finalized

The Bengals open the preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., before hitting the road for their final two games — at the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and at the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Wants to Set Bengals Single Season Catch Record

It was tracking perfectly last year until Chase suffered the midseason hip injury that limited him to 12 regular-season games. Still, he finished 13th in Bengals history with 87 catches and had a 120-plus catch pace over a full season.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow No. 3 Among Clutch Quarterbacks

The Bengals have gotten plenty of clutch moments from quarterback Joe Burrow this decade, prompting NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to put the 2022 MVP finalist third on his most clutch QBs list.

Burrow Emerges From The Gym Dialed In: ‘Joe Is Joe For A Reason’

“He’s in great shape. Look at him,” Boese says. “I think he does right now. There’s a reason for that. Because the guy is putting in the work when no one is watching. Millions of people never see it because he’s not videotaping and posting everything he does. He’s a superstar.”

DJ Turner II already connecting with former Bengals CB Leon Hall

The Michigan-Bengals pipeline continues.

Cincinnati Bengals Center Ted Karras Bullish On Orlando Brown’s Cincinnati Fit: ‘Huge Pickup For Us’

Brown hasn’t graded below a 74 overall since 2018. If Williams stays healthy and transitions well to the right side, the Bengals should have the franchise’s best offensive line since 2015.

PFF projects all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2023 season

With the opening stages of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, NFL rosters are finally starting to take shape, giving us an opportunity to project the starting lineups for every NFL team heading into next season.

2023 NFL season: Bengals, Eagles among teams likeliest to replace Chiefs as Super Bowl champs

Which teams have the best chance of replacing the Chiefs as NFL champions when Super Bowl LVIII rolls around? Jeffri Chadiha eyes the seven strongest candidates, including Joe Burrow’s Bengals.

Strongest, weakest NFL position groups after the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps remains one of the strongest position groups, while the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive back group leaves a lot to be desired.

Most improved team in each division after the 2023 NFL Draft

Trevor Sikkema breaks down the most improved NFL team in each division after the 2023 NFL Draft.