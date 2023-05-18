Bengals ranked most likely to dethrone Chiefs as Super Bowl champions

The Cincinnati Bengals will enter the 2023-24 season among the favorites to reach Super Bowl LVIII thus, it’s no surprise it is seen as one of the most likely teams to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl Champions.

NFL Network’s Charles Davis took things a step further, as he believes Cincinnati has the best chance of any team in the NFL to dethrone Kansas City.

“The best argument for the Bengals is their overall record against the Chiefs over the past two seasons. The two teams have played four games in that span (including the playoffs), and the Bengals only have lost once. We all know how that last encounter ended in the AFC Championship Game, with Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai drawing a personal foul for a late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that set up the game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker,” Davis wrote. “That 23-20 defeat must haunt the Bengals to this day, especially because they were able to upset Kansas City in the previous season’s AFC title tilt.

“The Bengals were so close to repeating as AFC champs last season. They’re going to be a beast again, one that will be even hungrier to secure that Lombardi Trophy.”

Here’s Davis’s full list of the seven teams he believes have the best chance to dethrone Kansas City.

