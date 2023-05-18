Three and Out Podcast: Special guest Anthony Cosenza

This week, Kevin and I were joined by OBI’s Anthony Cosenza. Now that the schedule has officially been released, the three of us made our predictions on each game of the season.

Two of us have the Cincinnati Bengals finishing with a 14-3 record, and one of us was at 13-4. You’ll have to watch to figure out who was who.

You can subscribe to the Orange and Black Insider here for a ton of great content, and follow the show on Twitter here. You can also follow me on Twitter here and Kevin here.

Enjoy!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!