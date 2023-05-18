 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three and Out Podcast: Special guest Anthony Cosenza

We were joined by Anthony Cosenza and we each made our predictions on each game of the upcoming Bengals season.

This week, Kevin and I were joined by OBI’s Anthony Cosenza. Now that the schedule has officially been released, the three of us made our predictions on each game of the season.

Two of us have the Cincinnati Bengals finishing with a 14-3 record, and one of us was at 13-4. You’ll have to watch to figure out who was who.

Enjoy!

