DJ Ivey a potential draft steal based on Reel Analytics

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for solid draft value and have potentially found that with seventh-round pick DJ Ivey.

Reel Analytics ranked DJ Ivey seventh out of the top 10 cornerback scores in this year’s NFL Draft class at 94.2.

That score is measured by in-game athleticism from tape by Reel Analytics tracking technology.

7th round draft pick DJ Ivey could represent good value for the Bengals. The #NFLPABowl Alum had a Top 10 IGA Score of 94.2.



Our IGA Score is a measure of in-game athleticism using position-specific metrics extracted from tape by our tracking technology. https://t.co/eQpG3v2547 pic.twitter.com/nL65FYDGGT — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) May 15, 2023

Ivey tallied 38 total tackles (28 solo), five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions last season for the Miami Hurricanes.

NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein stated, “Ivey has the measurables and athletic profile that fits the NFL game. However, he needs to play with more consistent technique and confidence. He will fit best in a press-man scheme and could benefit from a year on a practice squad to continue improving at his position.”

Being a seventh-round draft pick, Ivey could be a solid depth piece, with great draft value, in the Bengals secondary in the upcoming seasons.