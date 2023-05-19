 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DJ Ivey a potential draft steal based on Reel Analytics

Cincinnati’s seventh-round pick could be a big addition with great draft value

By PatrickJCarey
Florida State v Miami Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for solid draft value and have potentially found that with seventh-round pick DJ Ivey.

Reel Analytics ranked DJ Ivey seventh out of the top 10 cornerback scores in this year’s NFL Draft class at 94.2.

That score is measured by in-game athleticism from tape by Reel Analytics tracking technology.

Ivey tallied 38 total tackles (28 solo), five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions last season for the Miami Hurricanes.

NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein stated, “Ivey has the measurables and athletic profile that fits the NFL game. However, he needs to play with more consistent technique and confidence. He will fit best in a press-man scheme and could benefit from a year on a practice squad to continue improving at his position.”

Being a seventh-round draft pick, Ivey could be a solid depth piece, with great draft value, in the Bengals secondary in the upcoming seasons.

