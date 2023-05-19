Tee Higgins expresses his goals for the 2023 season

With summer workouts well underway at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals players are looking toward the upcoming season.

With all the talk about Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and other contract extensions in the outside world, these guys seem locked into getting ready for the 2023 season.

Higgins, due for an extension, has addressed the looming contract discussions stating, “I’m not going to rush things like that. When it comes, it comes.”

In the meantime, Tee is also sharing his goals and aspirations for the year.

No Bengals receiver has recorded 1,500 yards in a season, but Higgins has a goal in mind for himself and Ja’Marr Chase.

Higgins stated, “Need 3,000 yards. Pro Bowlers. And hopefully a ring, man. That’s the biggest goal,” according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

The dynamic duo is using the summer workouts to their advantage and Ja’Marr has even shared a few things the two are working on throughout the next few months.

“I plan to have (for both) 1,000 catches before the season. I’m tracking both our numbers,” Chase said. “Put 50 balls in a garbage can. Catch them, do it again and then we’re done,” according to Hobson.

It is no secret, with this Bengals offense, that records can and will be broken, and September can’t get here soon enough.