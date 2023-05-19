Bengals News (5/19): Joe Burrow Contract Misconceptions

New Teammates See The Joe Burrow Factor As Advertised

"An interesting mix," Scott says. "A little on the quiet side. You can tell he's real intense, real focused. But he's got that steady leadership demeanor. You can tell the guys lean on him and respect him."

Bengals: Rob Gronkowski misses the mark about Joe Burrow's contract - A to Z Sports

What will make it the biggest contract in NFL history is the Average Annual Value (AAV). The current mark to beat right now is $52 million, which is what Lamar Jackson signed for two weeks ago. Jackson beat out Jalen Hurts' $51 million AAV deal from earlier in the offseason.

Tee Higgins talks what it means to have Joe Burrow in his corner

“Means a lot having a leader like him looking out for guys like us,” Higgins said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Obviously we talk about staying together for the long run. Hopefully, we can do that and get something negotiated to where they can keep all three of us.”

Former Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Playoff Loss to Cincinnati Bengals: Play in a Dome 'Totally Different Game'

"The Bengals ran basic routes, maybe we should've did that, ran basic routes," McKenzie explained to Go Long's Tyler Dunne. "Like out routes, go balls, you know, instead of running routes that you have to be going lateral or coming back to the football, or turning and running curls and things like that. If we were in a dome it would have been a totally different game."

Regrading 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals class goes from great to franchise-altering; Steelers, Eagles improved

As for the Eagles, they went to the Super Bowl last year in large part because they drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020. The Bengals took Joe Burrow first overall that year and the Chargers took Justin Herbert sixth overall. Miami picked Tagovailoa fifth. All four of those teams are now considered Super Bowl contenders heading into this season.

Bengals 2023 draft picks rookie contract details revealed

With those deals announced, we can now look at the exact contract numbers for each of the eight draft picks thanks to data from Spotrac — then look at the team’s current cap space before possible extensions for names like Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

Bengals 3 worst moves of the 2023 offseason

While the Cincinnati Bengals have put together what most would consider to be a solid offseason, there have been some moves made (or not made in some cases) that deserve to be scrutinized. The team doesn't have the flexibility they once did due to needing to extend several key players and that is something to note.

Around the league

NFL's top 10 offenses in 2023? Bills, Chiefs, Eagles produce highest win-share projections

As of right now, Joe Burrow has the second-highest projected 2023 win-share number of any QB in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase is WR3 in win share, and Tee Higgins is WR11. Unlike fantasy rankings, win-share projections take into account what a player is doing even when they aren't the target of a pass. The addition of left tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Irv Smith Jr. helps push Cincy's offense past Dallas' unit by 0.01 wins, though this can also be attributed partially to the bigger role offense will play for the Bengals, who face a few more questions on defense (in the secondary, namely at safety) than the Cowboys do.

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Bills, Chiefs still searching for WR help?

The Bengals went heavy on defense early in the draft. Nothing wrong with that, but they zigged where many expected them to zag into a shiny new weapon at tight end. Instead, they march into the summer with Irv Smith Jr. atop a thin list of options at the position. Touted before as a potential breakout candidate in Minnesota, Smith in real life has just 91 catches over three campaigns. His supporting cast in Cincy -- Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Nick Bowers, Christian Trahan and Devin Asiasi -- account for 77 pro receptions. Like the Bills above, the Bengals can't afford to toy around with their offensive arsenal.

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

"It was something I never got to show (at TCU)," Miller said. "The coaches here, they've got me on the Jugs (machine) and the tennis ball machines. They were like, we knew it was in you, that's why we drafted you, we know you can catch. Just showing everybody else in the world my ability will be a big thing for me, and I'm ready to get out there and compete.