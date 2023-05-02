 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Bengals UDFA Tracker

Logan Wilson shares his thoughts on potential contract extension

Logan Wilson’s contract extension is vital for the Bengals’ defense.

Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins aren’t the only guys discussing a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

Cincinnati’s top linebacker, Logan Wilson, is also up for a contract extension.

The 2020 third-round pick is also entering the last year of his rookie contract.

When asked by reporters about his contract discussions on Monday afternoon, Logan stated the following:

“It’s out of my control, just control what I can. I know we’ve talked about it, and so hopefully, we get something done, but it’s really not up to me,” Wilson said. “That’s what I have an agent for.”

Wilson has been a vital piece to the Bengals’ defense both on and off the field.

He has tallied 256 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and seven interceptions in his three-year career as a Bengal.

Wilson said on Monday that he is not worried about the contract negotiations at the moment and that it is in the hands of his agent and the Bengals front office.

