Logan Wilson shares his thoughts on potential contract extension

Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins aren’t the only guys discussing a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

Cincinnati’s top linebacker, Logan Wilson, is also up for a contract extension.

The 2020 third-round pick is also entering the last year of his rookie contract.

When asked by reporters about his contract discussions on Monday afternoon, Logan stated the following:

“It’s out of my control, just control what I can. I know we’ve talked about it, and so hopefully, we get something done, but it’s really not up to me,” Wilson said. “That’s what I have an agent for.”

LB Logan Wilson says said he and the Bengals have talked about an extension and is “hopeful” to get something done.



Also worth noting Logan said this is the best his shoulder has felt since he injured it in December of 2021 pic.twitter.com/T7vOFWOG6L — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) May 1, 2023

Wilson has been a vital piece to the Bengals’ defense both on and off the field.

He has tallied 256 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and seven interceptions in his three-year career as a Bengal.

17 total tackles, just another day at the office for Logan Wilson @Bengals | @ljw21 pic.twitter.com/ByT7ZEjw3B — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 13, 2022

Wilson said on Monday that he is not worried about the contract negotiations at the moment and that it is in the hands of his agent and the Bengals front office.

Logan Wilson is a BEAST pic.twitter.com/Dg3RYtrQll — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) September 30, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. And of course, Who Dey!