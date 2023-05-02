Pro Football Network names 3 veteran fits for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have added plenty of talent to the team through free agency and the NFL Draft. A cornerstone left tackle, new safeties, and rookies with intriguing upside are among the tweaks the front office has made as they prepare for another deep run in the NFL playoffs.

While the bulk of the roster change is likely over, some veteran players could find homes on teams that didn’t fill all of their needs in the spring. After what appears to be a successful off-season, the Bengals still have position groups they could add to.

Pro Football Network released their best fits for remaining free agents and named the Bengals as potential suitors for three players on the list.

Carson Wentz: An interesting idea, but Wentz could be a fit. Cincinnati’s backup quarterback from the last three seasons, Brandon Allen, remains unsigned. That leaves Joe Burrow and Jake Browning as the only two quarterbacks on the roster. Browning has virtually no NFL experience, while Wentz is a former starter who, at times, looked to be ascending.

Wentz struggles with accuracy and decision-making at times, but his starting experience and an expectedly team-friendly contract could make him a candidate. Should the unthinkable happen to Burrow, Wentz could string together quality starts surrounded by weapons.

Leonard Fournette: Fournette found a career rebirth with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the struggles with Tampa’s offensive line led to a drop-off in production. Much has been made about the Bengals’ running back situation regarding Joe Mixon, but post-draft comments from head coach Zac Taylor indicate that Mixon will be back.

The coaching staff seems to like Trayveon Williams, and they just drafted Chase Brown out of Illinois, so this one seems less likely.

Dalton Risner: Guard is a position that the Bengals could still turn to a veteran for. Alex Cappa is supplanted as the starting right guard. Cordell Volson started all of last season and played well, but wasn’t exactly irreplaceable, either. Risner provides a veteran presence, is a capable pass blocker, and would likely come on a cheap contract. Whether the Bengals want to push Volson or continue to add depth to the offensive line they’ve invested heavily in, Risner could be a candidate.

Would you like to see any of these players picked up by Cincinnati? Let us know in the comment section!

