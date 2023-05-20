PFF gives Bengals an “A” grade for 2023 offseason

Pro Football Focus, the preeminent sports grading site, has given their grades for every NFL team’s offseason (so far), and the Cincinnati Bengals are among the top of the class, earning an “A.”

“Cincinnati securing the services of Orlando Brown Jr. at tackle was both unexpected and excellent opportunistic work,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “Brown has five straight seasons with a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 74.4 and helps further solidify the Bengals’ offensive line. Cody Ford adds depth to the group, as well, while the gamble that Irv Smith Jr. can remain healthy is an excellent buy-low gamble.”

Monson went on to discuss the Bengals’ 2023 draft class, saying their first five selections are all going to be in roles where too much won’t be asked of them right away.

“Their draft was an excellent one also,” he wrote. “With Myles Murphy bringing elite tools and flashes of play at an area of the draft where that skill set is typically gone. Cornerback D.J. Turner, safety Jordan Battle, receiver Charlie Jones and running back Chase Brown all future-proof areas of the roster without needing to be pressed into full-time roles right away.”

The Bengals either upgraded or maintained every position group on the team through free agency and the draft with the exception of safety, where they lost both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in free agency. They did add Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and they signed Nick Scott in free agency this offseason as well as drafting Battle. Had the Bengals been able to somehow retain Bell or Bates, their offseason would likely have gotten the only “A+” grade PFF gave out.

The rest of the AFC North got great grades as well. Both the Browns and the Steelers received an “A” grade, and the Ravens received a “B.”

Coming off two straight AFC Championship appearances, one of which was won, the Bengals are primed to make another deep run in the playoffs. A high grade in the offseason will go a long way to make sure the Bengals are just as competitive in 2023 as they were over the last two seasons.

The offseason isn’t over yet, either. There are still players the Bengals could be interested in available, and the cutdown day is coming. The roster as it is right now could look different in just a couple of months.

Here is a breakdown of all the moves the Bengals have made this offseason so far:

Free agency additions:

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

S Nick Scott

TE Irv Smith

QB Trevor Siemian

CB Sidney Jones

OL Cody Ford

Free agents retained:

LB Germaine Pratt

OL Max Scharping

TE Drew Sample

WR Trent Taylor

RB Trayveon Williams

FS Michael Thomas

Free agency losses:

FS Jessie Bates III

SS Vonn Bell

TE Hayden Hurst

RB Samaje Perine

CB Tre Flowers

QB Brandon Allen

Drafted players:

DE Myles Murphy

CB D.J. Turner

SS Jordan Battle

WR Charlie Jones

RB Chase Brown

WR Andrei Iovisas

P Brad Robbins

CB DJ Ivey

