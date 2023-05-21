Bengals rank last in most guaranteed money given to 2023 UDFAs

After the NFL Draft, teams across the league workout and sign undrafted free agents.

Undrafted free agents can often be the cheapest way for teams to finish out their final roster spots or brew competition over the summer.

The numbers officially came back on the amount of money teams gave UDFA’s in guaranteed money, and the Cincinnati Bengals ranked last.

Most guaranteed money given to 2023 UDFAs:

1. KC—$1.1225M

2. NYJ—$1.0455M

3. PHI—$918k

4. NO—$845k

5. NYG—$804k

6. ARI—$799k

7. CLE—$705k

8. DAL—$573k



Least:

32. CIN—$35k

31. PIT—$41.5k

30. SEA—$62.5k

29. GB—$80.5k

28. BUF—$104.5k

27. CHI—$107k

26. LAR—$116.5k

25. SF—$130k — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 16, 2023

Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets were the only two teams across the league to spend over 1 million dollars in guaranteed money on undrafted free agents.

In 2023, the Bengals spent a total of 35,000 dollars on guaranteed money for their 13 undrafted free agents that they signed after the draft.

Building off that, 25k of the total 35k was spent on Chattanooga’s defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell as a signing bonus.

The 25k given to Maxwell is tied for 28th in the highest top guaranteed money given to an individual 2023 UDFA, according to Nick Korte.

With that being said Maxwell joins a defensive tackle room that is the exact same as last season, so we could see his name competing over the summer for a roster spot.

The Bengals roster is quite full and the team could be looking to add just a few guys over the summer, which may be why that guaranteed number is so low.

Cincinnati will spend the summer and preseason filing down the team and having the 90-man roster ready to rock and roll in September.