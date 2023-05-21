Podcast: Keeping the Gang Together

Joe Burrow’s extension.

It’s going to get done. That’s not the question.

How soon will the Cincinnati Bengals get it done? How does it look? What does it mean for Tee Higgins and, eventually Ja’Marr Chase? These are questions to ask heading into the summer.

In this podcast, I give my thoughts on Burrow’s contract and the likelihood of keeping the gang together.

Was Rob Gronkowski right to say that Burrow should sign a team-friendly deal? What is a team-friendly deal anyway? Will money be the biggest factor in keeping Higgins?

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers! Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!