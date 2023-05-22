Bengals among teams affected most by the NFL scheduling with rest days

While the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 schedule won’t exactly include the stiffest competition in the NFL, the team was still among the teams hurt most by the league’s scheduling per Sharp Football Analysis.

Per Sharp Football Analysis’ Rest and Prep Rankings, which consider which teams will have the most time in between games, the Bengals’ schedule ranks seventh hardest in the NFL, only easier than the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

This is in large part due to the Bengals’ several prime-time appearances, which include a Week 3 Monday Night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, a Week 9 Sunday night affair with the Buffalo Bills, a Week 11 Thursday night battle with the Baltimore Ravens and a Monday night Week 14 trip to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Rest and Prep Rankings aren’t in the Bengals fair, the team’s overall strength of schedule ranks just 17th hardest in the league as the team will have the benefit of facing a weak AFC South that could start up to three rookie quarterbacks and an NFC West that feature rebuilding Ram and Arizona Cardinal squads.

Overall, the Bengals’ 2023 opponents posted a 146-140-2 record last fall (.510 winning percentage).