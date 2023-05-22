Bengals News (5/22): Charlie Jones’ fit

Power ranking all 8 NFL Divisions and where the Bengals stand

With Hall of Famers such as Ray Lewis and Troy Polamalu, the AFC North has long been known for its physical defense and spirited play, to say the least. While this generation hails superstars T.J. Watt and Myles Garret in the North, is it still the best defensive division that it once was?

Three things the Bengals got wrong this offseason: Michael Niziolek

Did the Bengals do that this offseason? They made some shrewd moves, but not every decision they made fit into that category. Here’s a look at three things the team missed on during the offseason:

Pro Football Focus gives Bengals another high offseason grade for ‘unprecedented’ efforts

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released its respective 2023 offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams. The Bengals received some of the highest praises from PFF’s analysts and experts. They graded the Bengals with an “A,” putting them in the same category as other Super Bowl contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bengals safety Nick Scott has big praise for rookie Jordan Battle

Now he’s done the same when talking about a guy drafted to help out his spot on the depth chart — third-round pick Jordan Battle out of Alabama.

How WR Charlie Jones fits with the Bengals now and in the future

The wide receiver went from being a scholarship player at Buffalo to a walk-on at Iowa, looking to make his mark at a major program. The search for more eventually led him from Iowa to Purdue, where he believed he could have a bigger impact as a pass-catcher.

All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams Leaves Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase Off Top Wide Receivers List

Having the Bengals best pass catcher behind Diggs, Ridley, Evans, and Lamb does not make much sense. Ridley is the biggest head-scratcher, given the fact he hasn't played in over a year and has ONE career season posting 850-plus receiving yards.

Where does Joe Burrow’s betting odds rank amongst MVP candidates? Bengals Monday morning briefing - cleveland.com

Burrow is clearly in the top three, along with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Depending on the sportsbook, Burrow’s odds range from +650 to +750. His best odds can be found on Caesars’ and DraftKings.

Around the league

Ben Roethlisberger initially didn’t want Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to succeed: 'Because then it's like, Ben who?'

"I'll be completely honest. And I'll be super transparent. I'm gonna get blasted," Roethlisberger said. "I probably shouldn't say this. But, I mean, who cares at this point. I wouldn't say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail. But when someone comes to replace you and you're like, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn't come ball out. Because then it's like, 'Ben who?'"

Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all kick off OTAs today.

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says ‘there’s no promises’ on starting role with Chiefs

"Brett Veach and Andy Reid's message was, 'Drue, there's no promises here,'" Tranquill said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. "'We love you as a player. We love what you're able to do. You're super versatile. You're a total linebacker and can do it all -- but we've got a lot of great players here, and you're going to have to come in here and earn your way.'"