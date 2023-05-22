 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals reveal 2023 Ring of Honor induction candidates

Season-ticket holders will vote on the next two names to join the team’s all-time greats.

By Jason Garrison
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

One of the many changes to take place at Paycor Stadium over the last few years has been the addition of a ring of honor, to the delight of thousands of long-time Cincinnati Bengals fans.

So far, founder Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Riley, Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, and Isaac Curtis are enshrined, and the team just revealed the list of former players, two of which, will be inducted during the 2023 season.

The list includes:

  • WR Chad Johnson
  • QB Boomer Esiason
  • WR Cris Collinsworth
  • K Jim Breech
  • RB Corey Dillon
  • RB James Brooks
  • S David Fulcher
  • G Max Montoya
  • DT Tim Krumrie
  • OL Dave Lapham
  • TE Bob Trumpy
  • LB Reggie Williams
  • CB Lemar Parrish

The team is allowing season-ticket holders to vote on the team’s website. Which two former players do you think will be announced as the winners?

