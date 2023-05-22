Bengals reveal 2023 Ring of Honor induction candidates

One of the many changes to take place at Paycor Stadium over the last few years has been the addition of a ring of honor, to the delight of thousands of long-time Cincinnati Bengals fans.

So far, founder Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Riley, Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, and Isaac Curtis are enshrined, and the team just revealed the list of former players, two of which, will be inducted during the 2023 season.

The list includes:

WR Chad Johnson

QB Boomer Esiason

WR Cris Collinsworth

K Jim Breech

RB Corey Dillon

RB James Brooks

S David Fulcher

G Max Montoya

DT Tim Krumrie

OL Dave Lapham

TE Bob Trumpy

LB Reggie Williams

CB Lemar Parrish

The team is allowing season-ticket holders to vote on the team’s website. Which two former players do you think will be announced as the winners?

