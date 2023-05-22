 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL approves flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football; Bengals voted against it

Thankfully, this will only apply to games that happen in the final weeks of the regular season.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: SEP 29 Dolphins at Bengals

Brace yourselves. Thursday Night Football flexing is coming, though it thankfully won’t apply to the entire 2023 regular season.

On Monday, the league approved a modified TNF schedule flexing proposal, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

It would reportedly only apply to Weeks 13-17 with strict requirements to make it happen, including a 28-day window of notice required. The original proposal, which was recently tabled, had a 15-day timeframe for moving a game.

There would be a limit of two TNF flexes per season as well.

The vote passed 24-8, and the Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly one of the ‘no’ votes. That makes sense, given that Cincinnati figures to once again be among the NFL’s elite next season, and thus a team the league would love to move into an additional primetime slot if the opportunity presents itself.

Not great, but at least it only applies to five weeks of regular-season games.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section!

In This Stream

Bengals Schedule 2023: Everything to know

View all 20 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...