NFL approves flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football; Bengals voted against it

Brace yourselves. Thursday Night Football flexing is coming, though it thankfully won’t apply to the entire 2023 regular season.

On Monday, the league approved a modified TNF schedule flexing proposal, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

It would reportedly only apply to Weeks 13-17 with strict requirements to make it happen, including a 28-day window of notice required. The original proposal, which was recently tabled, had a 15-day timeframe for moving a game.

There would be a limit of two TNF flexes per season as well.

The vote passed 24-8, and the Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly one of the ‘no’ votes. That makes sense, given that Cincinnati figures to once again be among the NFL’s elite next season, and thus a team the league would love to move into an additional primetime slot if the opportunity presents itself.

Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Detroit, Bengals, Pittsburgh voted against it - to no avail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

Owners opposing Thursday night flex scheduling raised a variety of concerns, including travel logistics and impact on fans. The NFLPA also was opposed to it. But owners voted it through, opening the possibility Amazon’s TNF schedule could shift once or twice late in the season. pic.twitter.com/50Ed28VvNH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023

Not great, but at least it only applies to five weeks of regular-season games.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section!