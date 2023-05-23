Bengals rookies show high praise for the organization

With OTAs officially underway in Cincinnati, the newest Bengals have had high praise for the organization.

Numerous rookies had expressed their high expectations since joining the Bengals a few weeks ago, according to Shelby Dermer of The Enquirer.

'It's a winning environment.' Bengals rookies open minicamp with high expectations https://t.co/6oFePgSJXv — Enquirer Sports (@ENQSports) May 12, 2023

The Bengals’ first-round pick, Myles Murphy, is approaching his role with Cincinnati like he has every step of his career.

According to Dermer, Murphy stated, “You earn your stripes at the bottom of the totem poll. I’m there now, and I gotta do what I gotta do to get the respect of my teammates.”

One of the recent slogans for the Bengals organization has been to “earn your stripes,” and Murphy has already bought into that and is ready to do just that.

It has been well established that second-round pick DJ Turner is good friends and former teammates with last year’s first-round pick, Dax Hill.

Turner had nothing but good things to say about his relationship with Hill and joining the Bengals organization,

“We were always with each other up until he left. I’m ready to work. It’s a winning environment, and it’s gonna be fun.”

Cincinnati decided to draft an offensive weapon in the fourth round, and that guy was Charlie Jones.

The newest Bengals wide receiver had some fun comments for the room he is joining,

“This is a receiving group I’ve been following as a fan, and it’s awesome to be here. I perked up at the opportunity to learn a lot from people who have established themselves.”

The 2023 rookie class is talented and adds value to a team that is on the hunt for its first Super Bowl. The journey has already started, and these comments are an exciting insight to how ready these young guys are to make an impact.