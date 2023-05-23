Bengals News (5/23): Easiest games on the 2023 schedule

Bengals News

6 easiest games on Bengals’ schedule

A handful of games stick out as the easiest on the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 slate. If they take care of business, these games should provide some win-column cushioning.

Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Opens

Bengals Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will select two former players to be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor this year. Voting continues through June 9 in the Official Bengals App.

The move the Bengals didn't make solidified a great offseason

Pro Football Focus graded recently graded every NFL team's offseason, and the Bengals were one of six to get an A. Their decision to hold onto Jonah Williams instead of trading him was the cherry on top for analyst Sam Monson.

Bengals: Here's who should join Chad Johnson in next Ring of Honor class

It wasn't just getting interceptions that made Parrish special, it was what he did with them. Parrish amassed 354 interception return yards and four return touchdowns with the Bengals. Teams knew not to throw his way, and he made them pay whenever the ball landed in his hands.

Brad Robbins will have long-time Bengal Kevin Huber as mentor

Robbins wanted to be in Cincinnati and is going to be wearing number 10, the same number Huber wore all of his 14 years with the Bengals.

Ben Roethlisberger initially didn’t want Kenny Pickett to succeed

Ben Roethlisberger had Kenny Pickett on his podcast and admitted he initially didn’t want the then-rookie to have immediate success last season. Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season following 18 seasons with the Steelers.

Source: Colts resolve Luck tampering dispute with Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts have accepted the finding that the Washington Commanders did not contact former quarterback Andrew Luck and therefore did not violate the NFL’s anti-tampering rules, a league source told ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

NFL Announces League-wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Medical students interested in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery have been selected to complete one-month clinical rotations with NFL clubs, presenting a unique opportunity to learn from and work directly with club medical staff as they deliver world-class care to players across the league.

Tom Brady agrees to buy minority stake in Raiders; NFL must now approve

When Brady was poised to become a limited partner with the Dolphins in 2022, the plan was that he’d eventually emerge from retirement and play for the team. If Brady is going to be playing for anyone from this point forward, how could it be any team other than the Raiders?

NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot

NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days.