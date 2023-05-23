Bengals have made their initial push to sign Joe Burrow, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have their hands full this summer with numerous contract negotiations.

Mike Brown and the front office have made it clear multiple times that they plan to keep their guys in the building.

The Bengals have numerous extensions in the works including Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and more.

Contract negotiations are full go with Joe Burrow this summer.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared the following update on SportsCenter.

“I’m told the Bengals have made their initial push to sign Joe Burrow. They have started that negotiation process with Burrow and his agents. Now, for a deal this complex, there will be a lot of back and forth. Probably a lot of counterproposals, but the ball is at least rolling, and I’m told the Bengals’ plan is clear,” Fowler said.

“They want to get Joe Burrow done so that they can also focus on the core. Tee Higgins is a wide receiver they consider elite that they would like to sign to an extension. Linebacker Logan Wilson as well. So a very busy and pricey summer for the Cincinnati Bengals.”

"A very busy and pricy summer for the Cincinnati Bengals." pic.twitter.com/71anCoFsiG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 23, 2023

Everyone knows the payday will be massive for Burrow, but the way for the Bengals to afford all these guys will be in the structuring of the quarterbacks bank breaking extension.

With the recent extensions for young quarterbacks around the league, Burrow will be set to make over $52 million dollars a year.

The draft class of 2020 was a special one for the true rebuild that has happened in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are clearly hoping to retain their first, second, and third-round picks from that draft class and are working hard this summer to make that happen.