Open Thread: Who should be the Bengals’ 2023 Ring of Honor inductees?

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their 2023 Ring of Honor candidates.

Who do you believe will make it into Bengals immortality this year? For today’s open thread, we’re asking you who should get the nod this year.

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Who will be enshrined in the Bengals Ring of Honor? WR Chad Johnson

QB Boomer Esiason

WR Cris Collinsworth

K Jim Breech

RB Corey Dillon

RB James Brooks

S David Fulcher

G Max Montoya

DT Tim Krumrie

OL Dave Lapham

TE Bob Trumpy

LB Reggie Williams

CB Lemar Parrish vote view results 25% WR Chad Johnson (27 votes)

31% QB Boomer Esiason (33 votes)

1% WR Cris Collinsworth (2 votes)

2% K Jim Breech (3 votes)

3% RB Corey Dillon (4 votes)

0% RB James Brooks (0 votes)

0% S David Fulcher (0 votes)

0% G Max Montoya (1 vote)

11% DT Tim Krumrie (12 votes)

3% OL Dave Lapham (4 votes)

5% TE Bob Trumpy (6 votes)

1% LB Reggie Williams (2 votes)

10% CB Lemar Parrish (11 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

