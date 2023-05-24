Anthony Munoz offers advice to Orlando Brown Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL world a few months ago, after a slow start to free agency, by signing Orlando Brown Jr. to a massive four-year deal.

Brown is easily the biggest left tackle name for the Bengals since Andrew Whitworth.

One of the greatest players to ever wear orange and black and arguably the greatest left tackle in NFL history, Anthony Munoz, chatted with Brown and Dan Hoard on Bengals Radio Network.

Brown has become a top pass blocker but will have his hands full in the AFC North in protecting Burrow from some of the top pass rushers in the league.

Munoz offered some great advice during a conversation with Bengals play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard.

“When you talk about that, what does it boil down to? Attitude, attitude. And regardless of what position you’re in, you got to face the block. You got to finish it however you can.”

Munoz continued sharing tips from his career at left tackle.

”Once you’ve studied the guy you’re playing against, what am I going to use against him? What’s going to work? And then working on that all week and believing in that. So I enjoyed all the reps that I took during the week.”

Munoz also discussed how important preparation is leading up to the first snap of the season.

“I believe you can get better in a walkthrough. You know, in your pass sets, don’t just get out of your stance. Do what you do in full speed, but you’re not hitting anybody. Not that you have to blow everything out in a walkthrough, but you can get better in a walkthrough. So that was my whole mindset.”

Brown has the potential to help boost the Bengals offense to the next level and help Cincinnati get back to the Super Bowl.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.