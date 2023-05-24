Bengals Reacts Survey: Which UDFA has the best shot at making the 53-man roster?

Hello friends!

For the latest Cincinnati Bengals Reacts Survey, we’re discussing which of the 2023 undrafted free agents has the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

Will it be former Washington Huskies guard Jaxson Kirkland, who had a draftable grade and plays at a position that doesn’t exactly have much depth behind presumed starters Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson?

Could it be Duke Blue Devils linebacker Shaka Heyward, who will look to follow the path of former Bengal Vincent Rey after he went undrafted out of Duke, then went on to have a productive career in Cincinnati?

Let us know who you believe has the best shot in the poll below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/10SMNM/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.