Bengals News (5/24): Lemar Parrish talks about Ken Riley’s legacy

Leapin' Lemar Jumps To Join Hall Of Fame Celebration For Bengals Roomie Ken Riley

They're making sure that "The Rattler's" teammates and Bengals alumni sit near the family when the bust of the late Kenneth Jerome Riley is unveiled on the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XVI teammate Anthony Munoz's induction. That includes Ring of Honor members and Hall of Fame candidates Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, and Isaac Curtis, as well as a string of players on this year's Ring of Honor ballot starting with Riley's long-time roommate Lemar Parrish.

Quick Hits: Cody Ford Gets One Of The Shots At Bengals Right Tackle; Big Willie Plans Reunion In Camp With Coach Kitna

His name barely gets mentioned in the derby, but keep an eye on new left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr.'s old college teammate. The Bengals thought highly enough of Ford to try and trade up and get him in the second round of the 2019 draft and again this offseason when they gave him a one-year deal with the shot of playing his preferred position of right tackle.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Jeremy Hill Retires From Football

"Unfortunately, due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football," Hill posted on Instagram. "That’s right, I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly, it’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family, specifically my Mother, my coaches, and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now the fun part of life starts for me, but in the meantime, I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come."

How much more can Cincinnati’s offense statistically accomplish? Bengals Wednesday morning briefing

The Bengals averaged 360.5 yards-per-game, 265 yards passing, 95.5 yards rushing and 26.1 points per game. Those numbers ranked them eighth, fifth, 29th and seventh overall in the league. For as good of an offense as they had, that makes sense.

Former Miami RedHawks standout eager for chance with Bengals

The former Miami University wide receiver did enough during a brief 45-minute workout in the team’s indoor training facility May 12 to make the Bengals feel comfortable inking him to a deal as an undrafted college free agent.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: 'No Doubt' Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Will Be NFL's Highest-Paid Player

"A very busy and expensive summer in store for the Cincinnati Bengals," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "But Burrow will no doubt be the highest-paid player in the NFL once his deal does get done."

3 Bengals who could be traded away by midseason

Whether due to poor performance, hefty contracts, or a change of scenery, NFL teams deal players out up until the trade deadline. While this final day of transactions is still months away, typically the Tuesday after the Week 8 regular season game, let’s look at some Cincinnati Bengals that the front office might try to offload.

AFC North projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Lamar flanked by playmakers; Bengals' time is NOW

It's a surprise Mixon is still on this roster, considering his salary and decreased effectiveness, as well as his offseason charge of misdemeanor aggravated menacing. It's still presumably possible Mixon will have to take a pay cut to make it to Week 1.

Around the league

Two months after cancer diagnosis, TE Foster Moreau participating in Saints OTAs

On March 22, Moreau, 25, announced he'd been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, spotted during a free-agent visit with the Saints. After receiving treatment, he signed a three-year deal with New Orleans, his hometown team. Now he's on the practice field.

Giants WR goes from waiver claim to playoff standout

"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up. We'll see what happens," Peterson said. "My mindset is, if God's willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up."

NFL owners pass rule to place ball at 25-yard line following fair catches on kickoffs

"The kickoff play for us has been a play that has had a lot of changes for us over the years, all really driven by health and safety," Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's competition committee, told NFL Network's Judy Battista. "The concussion rate on the play has gone up. It's gone up because the ball is being returned more by kicks that are being hung inside the 5-yard line. College made this rule change in maybe 2018 or 2019. We looked at their data and said, you know what, this is the right thing to do now."

QB Baker Mayfield doesn't care what outsiders project for 2023 Buccaneers

"I played in this division last year, and pretty sure the Bucs won it still," Mayfield said Tuesday. "I don't really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on it because it's May. We haven't played a real snap of football. There's a long way to go before that. It's just the time of year where everybody's pretty bored and they don't really have much to talk about. It makes it fun.