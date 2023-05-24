La’el Collins moving well in Bengals OTAs as he rehabs knee

With OTAs underway, one of the biggest Bengals storylines to follow is the recovery of La’el Collins.

The starting right tackle for much of last season, Collins is still working his way back from a torn ACL, PCL, and MCL suffered on December 24th in a win over the Patriots He didn’t have surgery until the middle of January but still believes he can be ready for Week 1 vs. the Browns.

Thankfully, Collins appears to be making good progress in his rehab. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old vet posted a video of himself working out on the field and didn’t have any noticeable limitations with the knee in question.

While it’s obviously a brief look during a pad-less workout, it’s still good to see Collins moving well and appears to be in good shape, something he struggled with last season thanks to a back injury that severely limited him in training camp and the preseason.

#Bengals La’el Collins getting back to work (via his Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/cJDauorpR2 — DB (@bengalsdrake) May 24, 2023

