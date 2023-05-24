La’el Collins looks impressive in return to practice

There was a pleasant surprise for Bengals fans at practice today.

La’el Collins returned to doing drills, just seventh months after tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.

And he looked good.

#Bengals La’el Collins getting back to work (via his Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/cJDauorpR2 — DB (@bengalsdrake) May 24, 2023

While his right leg is still in a sleeve, you can see that Collins is already regaining his balance and fluidity in movement. Also, he looks rather fit. All good signs for the right tackle who, if completely healthy, will provide a massive boost to the offensive line.

Collins, of course, was probably the most-anticipated free agent signing on the offensive line in Bengals history up until this last offseason, when the team signed Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs. If Collins can eventually return to the elite form he displayed on the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati will be able to give quarterback Joe Burrow two consistent bookends to protect him from the elite pass rushers of the league.

We talked about Collins being back as well as the Ring of Honor candidates in our most recent show.

