Former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill announces retirement

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is calling it a career, announcing his retirement today.

Hill was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the same draft in which Cincinnati took Darqueze Dennard with the 24th overall selection. Hill played collegiately at LSU.

His presence has an immediate impact on the Bengals’ attack. He had 1,124 rushing yards, a career-best, during his first season in Cincinnati. During his first three seasons, he ended with 29 rushing touchdowns. His 11 scores in 2015 led the NFL for the 12-4 Bengals.

Hill’s first three seasons in the league were nothing short of impressive, as he totaled over 750 rushing yards in each. He then failed to eclipse 150 total rushing yards for the remaining two seasons he played in the NFL.

Hill took to Instagram, in which his first photo was one in a Bengals jersey, to announce his retirement.

“Unfortunately due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football. That’s right, I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly, it’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family specifically my Mother, my coaches and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now the fun part of life starts for me but in the mean time I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come. #HILLYOUT #THATSALLFOLKS,” Hill posted.

The 6-foot-1 Hill was the thunder in the Queen City for four seasons and will be remembered for the memories he gave fans at Paul Brown Stadium, most notably his monster outing in the memorable 2014 Monday Night Football win over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

2014 MNF prime time victory over the #broncos 37-28. Jeremy Hill with 147 yards and THIS 85 yard TD. Manning was intercepted 4X that evening. GREAT night at PBS! Rained so hard late in game. Stadium was rockin! #CincinnatiFootballHistory pic.twitter.com/L26Os3FBpn — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) March 26, 2020

