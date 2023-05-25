Orlando Brown Jr. tabbed the Bengals’ most dangerous addition

The Cincinnati Bengals have had another busy offseason continuing to build a roster to get the team back to the Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released an article named “Every NFL Team’s Most Dangerous New Addition in 2023.”

Knox tabbed newest offensive line addition, Orlando Brown Jr. as the Bengals’ most dangerous addition.

Knox stated, “Offensive linemen are rarely described as “dangerous,” but the arrival of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. could be so impactful for the Cincinnati Bengals that Brown gets the nod here.”

Knox also described how important this addition was for the Bengals offense, “While Brown isn’t a truly elite pass blocker, he’s a massive improvement over Jonah Williams. Brown was responsible for six penalties and four sacks allowed last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams was responsible for four penalties and 12 sacks allowed this past season, according to PFF. The addition of Brown is big for two reasons. For one, it should substantially impact the pass-blocking efficacy of Cincinnati’s line, which has been a problem since star quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020.”

The Bengals desperately needed to address the offensive line with Burrow being sacked over 120 times through 42 regular season games.

Not only did Cincinnati upgrade their left tackle, but they also took Brown from their recent AFC rival.

Brown is strong in pass blocking but will also be a huge boost for Joe Mixon and the running game as well.

If Brown and the revamped Bengals offensive line can play up to the level everyone expects, this offense will be one scary group to face.