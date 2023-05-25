The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Workout Warriors

The Bengals are conducting summer workouts, with many new faces impressing. Some players coming back to the team—be it returning from injury, or just in general—are turning heads with some workout clips as well.

This week, we go through the updates on what’s been seen from spring on-field workouts, conduct the beginning of “Potential Breakout Players of 2023” and talk about the latest Ring of Honor Finalists.

Join us at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward.