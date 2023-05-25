 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Workout Warriors

The Bengals have been hitting the field for workouts and there have been some interesting sights and sounds from faces new and old. We also kickoff our “Potential Breakout Players” list for 2023.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Bengals are conducting summer workouts, with many new faces impressing. Some players coming back to the team—be it returning from injury, or just in general—are turning heads with some workout clips as well.

This week, we go through the updates on what’s been seen from spring on-field workouts, conduct the beginning of “Potential Breakout Players of 2023” and talk about the latest Ring of Honor Finalists.

Join us at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward.

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

