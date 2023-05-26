Mike Martz snubs Bengals in list of top 5 offenses

The Cincinnati Bengals are poised to have one of the best offenses in the NFL and are on the short list of teams favored to win the Super Bowl.

With elite quarterback play from Joe Burrow, the best wide receiver group in the league featuring Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, an improved offensive line, and Joe Mixon at running back, there’s no reason to think there are more than one or two teams with a better offense.

Former head coach Mike Martz doesn’t think the Bengals' offense is nearly as good as we do. In fact, he listed the top five offenses in the league and left the Bengals out of it.

On his list, in order, are the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers have a great roster from top to bottom, but there are questions about the team’s quarterback, which is the most important position on the roster.

The Chiefs will always be on this list because of Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs quarterback doesn’t have the supporting cast Burrow does.

The Lions have some great players on the offensive side of the ball, but they’re led by Jared Goff, who has had his struggles in the league.

The Eagles went to the Super Bowl last year and are good on both sides of the ball, and should probably be higher on this list than fourth.

Finally, the Bills are going to be good with Josh Allen behind center, but the Bengals just destroyed them in the playoffs last season by a score of 27-10.

A more accurate list of the top five offenses in the NFL would absolutely include the Bengals, possibly remove the Lions, and have the Bengals in the top three. The fact is the Bengals went to the AFC Championship game two years in a row, winning once and losing last year by three points while missing 60 percent of their starting offensive line.

As long as the offense is healthy, it’s going to be one of the most productive in the NFL.