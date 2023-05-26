Bengals News (5/26): Andre Iosivas learning from the Princeton of NFL wide receivers

Princeton's World-Class Iosivas Learning NFL To A Tee As Higgins Mentors

"If you look at the progression in my routes from the first day I got here until now, you would think I went through a boot camp for three months," says Iosivas, who instead of becoming a world-class decathlete has chosen to study the out-of-this-world moves of Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

NFL Insider Says Joe Burrow Should Sign Unprecedented Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

"One of these guys (quarterbacks) is going to get a deal that pays him a percentage of the salary cap. And that's fair. That's the way to do it," Florio said on the Pat McAfee Show. "You talk about leaving enough money aside for the rest of the team. OK, let's not talk dollars. Let's talk 16 percent. I get 16 cents of every dollar, whatever the cap is.

What Logan Wilson’s extension with Bengals could look like and what that means

The Bengals inked his fellow linebacker, Germaine Pratt, back in March on a three-year, $21 million deal, which means an extension for Wilson, who enters a contract year, could happen and happen soon. How soon is unknown because that might depend on what happens to Higgins and Burrow before the season.

Bengals’ Frank Pollack confident Jonah Williams can learn right tackle

But offensive line coach Frank Pollack said this week what the organization has said all along — there’s little worry that Williams will have problems on the right side.

Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Impact of Losing Star Teammate to Bengals

Among those impactful losses this offseason, after Kansas City captured Super Bowl LVII, is offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The close friend of Patrick Mahomes, who spent the last two seasons protecting the star quarterback, left in free agency and signed with the Bengals, one of the Chiefs’ AFC rivals in recent seasons.

'He'll be paid well': Top Bengals official discusses Joe Burrow's contract extension

"The only thing I can predict with the contract is it's going to be a sizable amount of money, and he's not going to be asking any of you for loans any time soon. He'll be paid well, and he's earned it," Tobin said.

Bengals rookie Andrei Iosivas studying with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

“I really take the advice of Ja’Marr and Tee very seriously and critique myself very hard,” Iosivas said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Every time I’m watching film, I see what Tee tells me and try to replicate it the next day or that practice.”

Five Bengals Veterans On The Roster Bubble

Hakeem Adeniji has played a ton of snaps in quite a few important games throughout his time in Cincinnati. From right guard to left and right tackle, Adeniji has played almost every position on the offensive line. But with the new additions of Cody Ford and Orlando Brown, Adeniji will get bumped back on the depth chart. He will likely be fighting with D’Ante Smith and Jaxson Kirkland for one single roster spot, and the Bengals may opt for youth and upside over Adeniji’s known skillset.

Around the league

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

"These guys are doing well, and he's picking it up -- the timing and all of those things that are required," Payton said Thursday after organized team activities, via the team transcript. "For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now we're getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule on the practice. He's picking it up good -- he looks good and looks sharp."

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2023: Atlanta Falcons, Garrett Wilson, DeMeco Ryans among stocks to buy

First of all, I'm a big fan of Arthur Smith. Despite going 7-10 in each of his first two seasons in the big chair, Smith is a fabulous coach. The third year will indeed be the charm, given the growth and upgrading of the roster. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has a true chance to be solid under Smith's watchful eye -- especially with the NFL experience gained since his third-round selection in the 2022 draft.

Browns WR Elijah Moore energized by Jets trade: Feeling wanted will make any player 'go harder'

"I can't do anything but feel blessed to be in the opportunity that I'm in right this moment," Moore told reporters Wednesday, via Browns transcript. "It feels good to be wanted, and it's going to make any player, any human, go harder. When you feel like that and you feel like you're around people who want you to be here, so I'm going to give it all I got every single day."

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

"If you look at the history of our offense here, 2020 was really trying to figure out who we were wanting to be," McCarthy said Thursday, via the team website’s Kyle Youmans. "I think the evolution from 2021 to 2022 is really the direction we want to continue to build off of."