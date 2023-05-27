Mike Hilton shares his goals for the 2023 season

The Cincinnati Bengals lost guys like Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, and Tre Flowers but also retained Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Chidobe Awuzie.

Hilton, a leader on the Bengals defense, is looking to boost his game in the 2023 season.

In an interview with All Bengals publisher James Rapien, Hilton shared his 2023 goals.

“Try to get the ball more. Trying to create more turnovers. I know what type of playmaker I am, so I feel like I can take it to the next level by taking the ball away, putting our offense in a short field, and just being the guy to make that game-changing play.”

Last season, Hilton tallied one interception and six pass breakups. He’s not only strong in pass defense but is also used to blitz the quarterback and wreak havoc in run defense.

In order to create more turnovers and force the opposing quarterbacks to be uncomfortable, Hilton said, “You gotta know what type of scheme you’re going against to put yourself in position to make plays. And then you know the ripping the ball, you know just it’s an effort thing, so I feel like that’s something I’m gonna focus on a lot this year is just trying to be the turnover monster,” according to Rapien.

With the young pieces coming in after the draft and being the veteran in the Bengals secondary, Hilton forcing turnovers consistently throughout the season would be a massive help to the Bengals defense.

His career high in interceptions was in his last season in Pittsburgh when he posted three. The previous year was his career high in pass deflections (11).

