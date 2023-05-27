DraftKings Reacts: The Bengals undrafted free agent most likely to make 53-man roster

The Cincinnati Bengals were active in the undrafted free agent market this year, bringing in several prospects. Undrafted players oftentimes turn in to camp bodies are practice squad players, but some make the team and go on to have a big impact.

We asked you which Bengals undrafted free agent was most likely to make the roster, and the results are in.

Washington Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland is the overwhelming favorite, according to this poll.

The Bengals took action on the offensive line the last two off-seasons, adding Alex Cappa and Ted Karras last offseason and drafting Cordell Volson. This spring, they made the splash signing of Orlando Brown Jr.

While the starting offensive line should be set minus some uncertainty surrounding right tackle, depth is still very important. The Bengals were able to handle the Buffalo Bills in last year’s AFC Divisional round while missing three starters. While that was impressive, Joe Burrow was sacked five times the following week in the AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With depth at almost every other position fairly well off, you can see how the Bengals would want to keep as much offensive line talent as possible on the roster. Kirkland could very well be just that.