Bengals News (5/27): Perfect offseason approach

How Dr. Lou Doctored His Past To Put Bengals Defense At Head of The Class

The Bengals defense, which has dominated the last two NFL postseasons, is in crisis this offseason. Now that Lou Anarumo, their widely respected coordinator, has been conferred a doctorate from his alma mater of Wagner College, what nickname should be used for the man whose units have allowed an average of 19 points in their seven playoff games?

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Throughout Each Year at Bengals Practice

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is aiming to bring the city its first Super Bowl title this coming season as he continues adding to his game. Cincinnati is favored in 15 contests this season, thanks in large part to Burrow.

Bengals free agents still available on the open market

Those Bengals made a splash by bringing back Germaine Pratt, for example. But they also lost members of their market-bound class such as Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst and even Samaje Perine.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Right Tackle Willie Anderson Thanked Joe Burrow For How He Handles His Offensive Linemen

CINCINNATI — Willie Anderson opened up about his 2022 training camp conversation with Joe Burrow. Anderson appeared on Cincinnati Bengals Talk with James Rapien and described how impressed he is with how Burrow doesn't shred his offensive linemen in public comments.

Ted Karras sees perfection in Bengals’ offseason approach

“I always thought you never won a job in spring, but guys lost jobs in spring,” Karras said, according to Dehner. “The way we do it here is perfect. You can evaluate how people move, how people communicate, but we’re not killing each other.”

Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt has made big improvements

He made some major improvements throughout the season last year, getting matched up with Stefon Diggs in the playoffs and holding him to only two catches and 11 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin on Zac Taylor: 'He Knows How to Take Care of Players'

"We never really had any doubt from Zac from the moment we met him," Tobin said on The Pat McAfee Show. "We knew he was about the right stuff. He believed in the same things that we believe in as a football team. He really relates well to players. He knows how to take care of players. He knows how to push them when they need to be pushed. He's got the right mindset in terms of doing what the players do best and putting our players in position to be successful, and you know, he's proven to be able to do that, you know, with players like Joe Burrow and, and (Tee) Higgins and (Ja'Marr) Chase and all of our guys and so there was never really any hesitation because we knew what he was about.

Around the league

DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions among best NFL team fits for free-agent receiver

Turning 31 years old in June, Hopkins is coming off a suspension-abbreviated season in which he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games. A first-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins has enjoyed a highly decorated decade in the NFL, making five Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors three times.

Jaguars’ Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

2023 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races

With the 2023 NFL Draft and the bulk of free agency in the books, the majority of roster moves are in the rearview. So, as we accelerate toward the new season, let's take a gander at the teams with the best shot at turning last year's failures into 2023 success. Here is my ranking of the eight worst-to-first candidates.

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to ‘prove’ big contract

"It definitely was a brand new kind of experience but it worked out well for everybody involved," Allen said this week at the team's organized team activities, via The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson. "It's my time to prove it.''