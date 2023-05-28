 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ross Tucker ranks Zac Taylor as the 12th-best NFL head coach

Probably a fair ranking.

By Aaron Gershon
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two years into Zac Taylor’s tenure as Cincinnati Bengals head coach, many argued it was already time to move on.

Now, per Ross Tucker of the 33rd team, Taylor is ranked as the 12th-best head coach in the NFL.

“Two years ago, I might have had him ranked dead last on this list. What a difference a couple of years and a guy named Joe Burrow can make, although Zac Taylor’s staff, including defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, is really impressive,” Tucker wrote.

After posting a 2-14 debut season of 2019, followed by a 4-11-1 2020 campaign, Taylor was off to a historically bad start to his tenure with the Bengals.

But then a healthy Joe Burrow came along, and Taylor’s offensive vision was put into action.

The Bengals won the AFC North with a 10-7 record and then stormed its way to Super Bowl LVI, narrowly losing to the Rams.

Last season the Bengals won a second straight AFC North title by posting a 12-4 record and won its first two playoff games over the Ravens and Bills before falling to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Despite the success of the last two seasons, Taylor is still 28-36 as a head coach, and his wins can disputably be largely inflated by Burrow’s success making the No. 12 spot a seemingly fair ranking.

Here are Tucker’s full rankings of the top 32 head coaches in the NFL:

  1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
  3. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
  4. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
  5. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
  6. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
  7. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
  8. Brain Daboll, New York Giants
  9. Pete Caroll, Seattle Seahawks
  10. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  11. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
  12. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans
  14. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins
  15. Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings
  16. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
  17. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
  18. Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons
  19. Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders
  20. Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers
  21. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
  22. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
  23. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
  24. Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers
  25. Robert Saleh, New York Jets
  26. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints
  28. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
  29. Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders
  30. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts
  31. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
  32. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

