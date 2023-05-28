Ross Tucker ranks Zac Taylor as the 12th-best NFL head coach

Two years into Zac Taylor’s tenure as Cincinnati Bengals head coach, many argued it was already time to move on.

Now, per Ross Tucker of the 33rd team, Taylor is ranked as the 12th-best head coach in the NFL.

“Two years ago, I might have had him ranked dead last on this list. What a difference a couple of years and a guy named Joe Burrow can make, although Zac Taylor’s staff, including defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, is really impressive,” Tucker wrote.

After posting a 2-14 debut season of 2019, followed by a 4-11-1 2020 campaign, Taylor was off to a historically bad start to his tenure with the Bengals.

But then a healthy Joe Burrow came along, and Taylor’s offensive vision was put into action.

The Bengals won the AFC North with a 10-7 record and then stormed its way to Super Bowl LVI, narrowly losing to the Rams.

Last season the Bengals won a second straight AFC North title by posting a 12-4 record and won its first two playoff games over the Ravens and Bills before falling to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Despite the success of the last two seasons, Taylor is still 28-36 as a head coach, and his wins can disputably be largely inflated by Burrow’s success making the No. 12 spot a seemingly fair ranking.

