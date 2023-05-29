Podcast: 2023 season expectations for the Bengals’ rookies

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 NFL Draft class looks impressive, but it is a big transition going to the NFL, regardless of where you played college ball. So what should we expect from the Class of 2023 this year.

The Bengals loaded up on defense again this season as they continue to add youth and athleticism to an already stellar unit. They have a lot of talent on the edge of the defensive line, so how can 1st Round Pick Myles Murphy get on the field?

2022 2nd Round pick Cam Taylor-Britt usurped Eli Apple as starting cornerback part-way through his rookie campaign. The injury to Chidobe Awuzie, made Apple and Taylor-Britt the team’s tandem at cornerback for the rest of the season. With Awuzie returning, it will be much harder for 2023 2nd Rounder DJ Turner to do the same. So what is the plan for the Michigan grad?

The Bengals safety room has been completely overhauled. With the promotion of Dax Hill and the addition of Nick Scott, they got much faster and showed a preference for deep-zone coverage skills over in-the-box run support. The addition of Jordan Battle in Round 3 swung them back in the other direction. We know from how the team’s handling of Hill, that they don’t love the idea of putting a rookie at safety, but Battle has been exuberantly praised for his intelligence. Could he be an exception?

Charlie Jones showed at the college level that he can be a productive receiver, even when matched up against top corners. Now he finds himself sitting behind the big three with the potential to be an eventual replacement for one of them. He is also a skilled punt and kick returner. What will we see from Jones in 2023?

You want to talk about college production? Let’s talk about Chase Brown. Illinois force-fed Brown the ball over and over again, and he produced over and over again. Brown is not an apples-to-apples replacement for Samaje Perine. He brings some pass-game upside and serious burst to the position. What will his role be alongside Joe Mixon?

It was no secret that the Bengals were infatuated with Princeton star Andrei Iosivas in the predraft process. He is an impressive athlete, but how will that translate to the field in Year 1?

We all knew that a punter-pick was coming, especially when the Bengals picked up an additional 6th Rounder. We didn’t know for sure who it would be. Brad Robbins was the selection, with the very pick that they acquired in the 3rd Round trade back. His path to the field seems pretty clear-cut. Beat out, the incumbent.

As a late-round pick at a position where the Bengals have some good depth, DJ Ivey is going to have to make his mark on special teams, just like Robbins. I’m not even going to tease the podcast with this paragraph.