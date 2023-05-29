Bengals News (5/29): One piece to finish the offseason

Experts hand out grades for Bengals’ 2023 offseason

It’s not an easy feat to earn a ton of praise while losing big names like Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell and even Hayden Hurst to the open market. Likewise, when trying to make a solid draft pick so late in the first-round order.

Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins primed for elite encore in 2023, one analyst says

The Bengals’ receiving duo has the potential to provide an encore from last year’s respective performances that helped lead the team back to the AFC title game. Pro Football Focus (PFF) listed Chase and Higgins high in its top-32 receiver rankings for next season.

The 33rd Team's Mike Martz Ranks Bengals Offense Outside Top-Five Units in 2023

Former NFL head coach Mike Martz is not super bullish on the Bengals' 2023 offense. The 33rd Team analyst left Cincinnati outside of his top-five NFL offenses.

Bengals should fill out roster by signing former second-round pick

It could've been filled during the peak of free agency. It could've been filled after the NFL Draft during college free agency. Instead, the Bengals stopped one short of filling out a completely full football team.

PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Guard Alex Cappa Among Top-20 NFL Guards

"A big part of the Bengals’ ongoing offensive line rebuild, Cappa produced a career-high 71.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022," Gordon McGuinness wrote. "At 28 years old, he’s probably not vaulting himself into the upper echelon of guards in the NFL at this stage of his career but is a more-than-capable starter."

5 former Bengals players who are still unsurprisingly free agents

There are still hundreds of free agents waiting to find their next NFL home. Which former Cincinnati Bengals sitting on the open market still doesn't come as much of a surprise to Bengals fans?

Bengals’ Zac Taylor lands interesting spot in head coach rankings

Those rankings don’t go by mere coaching record, but instead, try to account for things like how coaches have performed given their current situations.

3 things the Bengals must do to make Super Bowl LVIII

Not to mention, the Bengals now have experience. They know what it takes to get to the big game and compete. Cincinnati was a few game-changing plays away from Super Bowl champions in the 2021 season.

Around the league

NFL community observes Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about honoring and mourning the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. On Monday, teams and players from the NFL community posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who perished while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has spent a fair portion of his NFL career battling injuries, and last year was no different for the veteran QB when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. During the 2022 season, Garoppolo fractured his foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins and was out for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs.

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Bell and Pittsburgh were a heaven-made match before it all fell apart. The Steelers' stout offensive line during his time there was more prolific at keeping run stuffers at bay than almost any unit in the league, while Bell's rare combination of patience and pop, dancing through holes moments before they closed, resulted in 5,336 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He also posed a threat in the passing game, three times putting together 75-plus catch seasons.

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: ‘He’s just an impressive athlete'

"You hear about most guys, and you see them in the program and they're listed as 6-6 when they're really like 6-4 or 6-5," Jones told reporters Thursday. "But he's like a true 6-6. He's a true 250, 260 (pounds) and can fly and can run, can run all the routes. He's just an impressive athlete. And, yeah, he's just been locked in. You can tell it's important to him. He's put a lot of effort into learning stuff and getting caught up and it has been fun working with him."