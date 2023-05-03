Tee Higgins recruits former first-round pick to join Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a fun social media team. From the Official Bengals accounts to the players themselves, you’re sure to find great content as you scroll.

Aside from that, you get a glimpse of the players you watch on Sundays communicating and recruiting each other. Bengals Twitter is no stranger to the recruiting efforts of players like Mike Hilton and Joe Mixon, but Tee Higgins recently got into the mix.

With fifth-year options being handed out (and not handed out) to draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class, Higgins saw an opportunity to try to bring his former Clemson Tigers teammate to Cincinnati... next off-season.

Arizona declined the fifth-year option on Isaiah Simmons, a player so versatile he can play linebacker and cornerback. Higgins chimed in after the news broke.

Yo moms from cincy my boy… come to ya roots in a year https://t.co/E2hGH7Gptj — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) May 2, 2023

On one hand, this is a solid effort by Higgins to land another talented player in Cincinnati. Simmons recorded 68 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions last season for an Arizona Cardinals team who largely struggled. Simmons’ ability to play all over the field is something defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would love to have on his defense.

On another note, Higgins is in the last year of his four-year rookie contract. Rumors of a contract extension have been swirling, but we haven’t seen a deal come to fruition yet. In the tweet, Higgins is recruiting a player who couldn’t join the Bengals until the 2024 off-season.

So... Higgins still plans on being in Cincinnati? It would certainly seem that way. Obviously, a tweet isn’t exactly a long-term contract, but it is refreshing to see Higgins discussing life in Cincinnati beyond this season. After all, why would he recruit his former teammate to come play somewhere he doesn’t plan on being?