Trevor Siemian to Bengals after Brandon Allen joins 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals have a new backup quarterback.

Wednesday morning, news broke that former backup Brandon Allen was signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Shortly thereafter, word came down that the Bengals were signing Trevor Siemian, who will now be the presumed QB2 in Cincinnati this fall.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer broke the news first.

We will have more on this shortly...

The #bengals have signed QB Trevor Siemian to a one year deal per source. Siemian visited Cincy before the draft, and also has a really good relationship with OC Brian Callahan from their time in Denver together — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2023

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle.

If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!