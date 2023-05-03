 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Trevor Siemian to Bengals after Brandon Allen joins 49ers

The Bengals have a new backup QB.

By Jason Marcum
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have a new backup quarterback.

Wednesday morning, news broke that former backup Brandon Allen was signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Shortly thereafter, word came down that the Bengals were signing Trevor Siemian, who will now be the presumed QB2 in Cincinnati this fall.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer broke the news first.

