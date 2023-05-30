Pro Football Focus ranks Alex Cappa 18th-best guard in NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their offensive line last offseason, bringing in names like La’el Collins, Ted Karras, and Alex Cappa. Superstar quarterback Joe Burrow needed the help as he was consistently under pressure throughout the 2021 season.

The team also added rookie Cordell Volson, replacing four of their five starters from the season prior with former first-round pick Jonah Williams as the only holdover.

Cappa was a crucial part of the Bengals line last season. He played in 16 games but did end up missing the playoffs with an injury as the offensive line largely struggled to stay healthy late in the season.

The five-year veteran had just two penalties all of last season as well. In terms of where he sits around the league, Pro Football Focus ranked Cappa as the 18th-best guard in the NFL. Here’s what they had to say.

“A big part of the Bengals’ ongoing offensive line rebuild, Cappa produced a career-high 71.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022. At 28 years old, he’s probably not vaulting himself into the upper echelon of guards in the NFL at this stage of his career but is a more-than-capable starter,” Gordon McGuinness wrote.

Cappa isn’t the top guard in the division, however, as that honor goes to Joel Bitonio, a starting guard for the Browns. Baltimore’s Kevin Zeitler and Pittsburgh’s Isaac Seumalo are also ahead of Cappa.

The Bengals’ o-line was enhanced with former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who should add another force to help aid in protecting Burrow. Cappa plays right guard and should again be a consistent starter for the Bengals.

The Bengals signed Cappa to a four-year, $35 million contract during the 2022 offseason.