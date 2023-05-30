Bengals vs. Packers preseason matchup will include joint practices

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 preseason debut will come against the Green Bay Packers on August 11th.

Leading up to the game, the Packers will be in town so both teams can hold joint practices, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

“I feel good about how we’ll practice together and the communication with the other team’s coaching staff,” Taylor said during his Tuesday press conference. “There’s a lot of guys on the staff that I’ve worked with before.”

Many NFL teams have joint practices with opposing teams during the preseason, so this is nothing new. The Bengals did this last year with the Los Angeles Rams, which was probably/definitely a bad idea in hindsight.

There’s not remotely as much bad blood between the Bengals and the Packers, so here’s to hoping it goes smoother than the Rams practices did and fewer helmets being weaponized as well.

Here is a look at Zac Taylor’s full press conference from today.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff for our loyal readers! And as always, Who Dey!!