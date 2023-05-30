Tyler Boyd was thrilled to poach Orlando Brown from Chiefs: ‘We one-upped you all”

Orlando Brown Jr. to the Cincinnati Bengals was easily among the biggest offseason moves any NFL team made this year.

Brown, now entering his sixth NFL season, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and has been one of the NFL’s best offensive tackles since joining the league in 2018. Poaching him from a conference rival and fellow Super Bowl contender was a major move for that reason alone.

And the offensive line has been a consistent weakness for the high-powered Bengals offense, so adding a guy like Brown at left tackle could prove to be one of the most impactful moves made for the 2023 NFL season.

On Tuesday, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd expressed his excitement over getting a talent like Brown and how sweet it was to do so at the expense of Kansas City.

“I loved it because, you know, we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs, and just seeing him come over, it’s like, ‘We one-upped you all,” Boyd exclaimed to reporters.

“At the end of the day, he’s a great player, no matter where he would have went. He’s probably one of the best in his position. Just adding him to what we got already, it’s going to allow Joe (Burrow) to have more time, and it’s going to give us the will to put up those points.

“So I’m just happy to have him.”

With Brown leading a unit that now features quality starters at left tackle, center (Ted Karras), right guard (Alex Cappa), and potentially right tackle (Jonah Williams), this could quickly become one of the NFL’s better offensive lines after consistently being among the worst for much of the last six years.

As for this growing rivalry, the Bengals and Chiefs have already combined to make the last four Super Bowls, and they figure to be near the top of the AFC for the foreseeable future.

